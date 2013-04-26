(Corrects to delete final two paragraphs, which contained erroneous information that provisions limiting Danone's stake in Yakult had expired.)

TOKYO, April 26 Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co Ltd and France's Danone SA will dissolve a strategic tie-up, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The source said Danone would retain its 20 percent stake in the Japanese company. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)