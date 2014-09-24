BOSTON, Sept 24 Yale University's endowment
posted a 20.2 percent return in the 2014 fiscal year, the school
said on Wednesday, besting Ivy League rivals such as Harvard and
Dartmouth.
The endowment value grew to $23.9 billion as of June 30,
from $20.8 billion the year before, bolstered by double-digit
returns in private equity, domestic and foreign stocks, and real
estate, it said in a press release. Its hedge fund investments
returned 9 percent, it said.
The Connecticut-based university said it would maintain 20
percent of its portfolio in hedge funds and 31 percent in
private equity during 2015, with real estate and equities making
up most of the rest.
Harvard University's endowment, the largest school endowment
in the world at over $34 billion, announced on Tuesday an
investment return of 15.4 percent. Much smaller
endowments at Dartmouth College and University of Pennsylvania
gained 19.2 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by James Dalgleish)