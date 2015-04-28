WASHINGTON, April 28 Japan's Yamada Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to pay a $2.5 million fine and plead guilty to a single felony count of fixing the prices of steering columns, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The steering columns were sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd , the department said.

Yamada's plea brings to 35 the number of companies which have pleaded guilty in the United States to conspiring to fix the prices of a broad range of auto parts and to pay more than $2.5 billion in fines. A total of 29 executives have either pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)