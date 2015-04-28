By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, April 28 Japan's Yamada
Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to pay a $2.5 million fine and
plead guilty to a single felony count of fixing the prices of
steering columns, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The steering columns were sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd
, the department said.
Yamada's plea brings to 35 the number of companies which
have pleaded guilty in the United States to conspiring to fix
the prices of a broad range of auto parts and to pay more than
$2.5 billion in fines. A total of 29 executives have either
pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)