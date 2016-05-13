BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
May 13 Yamaguchi Financial Group :
* Says it appoints Takeshi Yoshimura as new president, appoints Koichi Fukuda as new Chairman of the board, effective June 29
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yT8U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $202.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.8 million