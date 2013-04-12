* Decision on European LNG sales due within months-Total
* Yamal LNG studying order for 14 ice-breaking vessels
* Total may ship gas via NSR to Asia this summer
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, April 11 The partners in Russia's Yamal
liquefied natural gas project are in talks to ship cargoes to
Britain and northwest Europe in winter, when heavy sea ice clogs
routes to Asia, a Total official said.
"We're negotiating with people who have terminal capacity in
northwest Europe including the UK at the moment," said Jacques
Besse, vice president of LNG shipping at Total, which is
developing Yamal with Russian partner Novatek.
For Britain, Russian LNG shipments could help prevent a
recurrence of a recent bout of near-record prices caused partly
by inadequate deliveries of pipeline gas and of LNG cargoes from
Qatar.
"The intention is to sell part (of the LNG) on the northwest
European market and to export (the rest) through a terminal to
more valuable markets," Total's Besse said in an interview on
Thursday.
Under the plan, a fleet of around 14 LNG ice-breaking
vessels will deliver Arctic gas from the project offshore
northwest Siberia to northwest European terminals, either for
eventual onward transport to Asia or for local consumption.
Existing Russian pipelines supply around a quarter of
Europe's gas needs, but the planned Yamal LNG export plant was
intended to supply Asian markets, which offer higher prices and
have so far received relatively small amounts of Russian gas.
The exact details of how much LNG will be sold to Europe and
to which specific companies and terminals will be announced in a
few months, Besse said.
Qatari LNG shipments to Britain plunged by 68 percent in
January from a year earlier, according to the latest figures
from shipping consultancy Waterborne, and supplies from Yamal
could help fill part of that gap.
Exports from Yamal are due to start from 2016 and would
deliver to Europe only in winter, when the North Sea Route (NSR)
to Asia along Russia's northern coast becomes impassable.
Most of the winter LNG arriving in Europe will be
re-exported by Total and Novatek to clients in Asia, with the
remainder sold to utilities that have import rights at UK, Dutch
and other terminals in the region.
But the utilities also could decide to re-export the volumes
to more attractive markets outside Europe, potentially reducing
the benefits of extra supply to domestic consumers.
"Yamal LNG will use the terminals for transfer from
ice-breaking ships to standard ships (which are faster and cost
less to operate) ... it is the intention of Yamal to sell to its
own clients in Asia," he said.
"The scheme would be through Europe in winter and through
the North Sea Route in summer," he added.
ARCTIC TRANSIT THIS SUMMER
Each of Yamal's 14 estimated ice-breaking LNG carriers will
cost between $185 million and $205 million to build, he said.
The project still faces challenges to get off the ground.
Novatek is lobbying to win the right to export LNG abroad,
ending Gazprom's monopoly as the sole Russian
exporter. Russian officials are calling for an expansion of
export rights to include other producers.
As for the European route, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin
opposes LNG shipments to Europe because it could compete for
market share with pipeline supplies from Gazprom.
Thawing sea ice caused by global warming has
attracted energy companies to drill in the Arctic Ocean, which
is estimated to hold about 20 percent of the world's as-yet
undiscovered oil and gas, and has revived Soviet-era trade links
such as the NSR that halve voyage times to Asia.
In a test in November, Gazprom's trading arm made the first
ever shipment of LNG through the NSR - from Norway's Snoehvit
plant, currently the world's most northern LNG export plant, to
Japan.
Total may follow suit this year by sending its share of the
LNG produced at Snoehvit through the NSR to Asia between the
months of July and November, when the route is navigable, Besse
said.
Shipments from Norway through the NSR to Asia shave nearly
3,000 nautical miles off the alternative Suez Canal trip,
bringing potential cost savings and supporting the rationale for
building Arctic LNG projects.
The French major will order two LNG tankers within the next
two weeks that could, subject to a final decision, be reinforced
to handle ice-strewn Arctic seas, Besse said.
The vessels will initially be used to ship LNG from new
liquefaction plants under construction in the United States, at
Sabine Pass in Louisiana, and at Ichthys in Australia.
