(Corrects paragraph four to show that Timchenko is not subject
to EU sanctions)
PARIS, April 8 Total's chief executive
will travel this week to northwest Siberia to visit Russia's
showcase $27 billion Yamal gas project in which the French oil
major owns a 20 percent stake, a Total spokeswoman said.
It is Patrick Pouyanné's first visit to the facilities -
slated to supply 16.5 million tonnes per year of liquefied
natural gas early next decade - a sign Total still regards
Russia as an important source of future production growth.
Russia's top independent oil and gas producer Novatek
owns 60 percent of the project, which is trying to
complete financing as sanctions against Russia have frozen US
dollar funding due to the Kremlin's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Novatek is subject to some of the most severe U.S. and EU
sanctions and its billionaire co-owner Gennady Timchenko was
added to the U.S. sanctions list in March last year.
While dozens of Russian energy ventures are in jeopardy due
to the sanctions, the Kremlin is bent on saving Yamal no matter
what. If it stays on track, it will also show the West that the
world's largest energy industry is not cracking under
sanctions.
Total, Novatek and Chinese partner CNPC, which also owns 20
percent in Yamal LNG, are looking for euro, rouble and renminbi
funding for the Siberian project, whose construction work is
about a quarter complete.
Last year, Total said it expected the biggest share of its
oil and gas output to come from Russia by 2020 and planned to
stay there for the long haul despite the tensions between Russia
and the West over Ukraine.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow;
editing by Susan Thomas)