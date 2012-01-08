UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 8 Saudi's Yamama Saudi Cement Co plans to increase its capital by 50 percent through a bonus share issue, the firm said in a bourse statement on Sunday.
The firm will increase its capital to 2.025 billion riyals ($540 million) from 1.35 billion riyals, the statement said.
"The Capital Market Authority (approved) Yamama Saudi Cement Co's request to increase its capital from 1.35 billion to 2.025 billion riyals through issuing one bonus share for every two existing shares," it said.
"Such increase will be paid by transferring an amount of 675 million riyals from additional reserve to the company's capital," it added.
Yamama said on January 3 that it estimated fourth-quarter profits would be 19 percent up on the same period in 2010, partly due to higher sales. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David French)
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.