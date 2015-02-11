(Adds more project details)
Feb 11 Yamana Gold Inc will go ahead
with the construction of a mine at its Cerro Moro gold and
silver project in Argentina, the Toronto-based gold miner said
on Wednesday.
The cost to build and sustain the mine is expected to be
$398 million, Yamana said in a statement.
Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2017,
it said adding that under the current plan, the mine will
produce on average 102,000 ounces of gold and 5 million ounces
of silver a year.
All-in sustaining costs, the gold industry's benchmark cost
metric, are expected to be between $547 to $557 per ounce of
gold and $7.60 to $7.80 per ounce of silver over the life of the
mine, Yamana said.
The announcement comes a day after Yamana rival Kinross Gold
Corp said it will not proceed with a $1.6 billion
expansion of its Tasiast mine in Africa because of the current
weak and volatile price of gold.
