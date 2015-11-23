BRIEF-Digital Ally files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock
* Files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouLYuY) Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Yamana Gold Inc said on Monday its wholly owned subsidiary Brio Gold Inc has started a private placement of Brio shares, which will reduce Yamana's stake in the unit to around 21 percent.
Based on this placement, Brio Gold's value would be around $369.3 million, Yamana said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouLYuY) Further company coverage:
* Consolidated Edison Inc - CEO John McAvoy's 2016 total compensation was $14.8 million versus $11.0 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouNoFs) Further company coverage: