BRIEF-3M forecasts $1.3 bln to $1.5 bln in capex, $2.5 bln - $4.5 bln in buybacks for 2017 - Conf call
* We expect Healthcare segment to "regain its momentum" as we move further into 2017 - Conf call
SANTIAGO Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
The mine is expected to reopen on Wednesday, Eduardo Puelles, president of Union No. 2 told Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.
* Google - more than 70 million people actively use G Suite for education Source text : http://bit.ly/2jt7pXc