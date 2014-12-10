TORONTO Dec 10 Yamana Gold Inc said on
Wednesday it will place some of its Brazilian assets that have
been deemed as non-core into a subsidiary dubbed Brio Gold and
that it will explore a potential sale along with other options
for the unit in 2015.
The Canadian gold miner said it has retained National Bank
Financial and CIBC World Markets as financial advisors to assist
in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives with respect
to Brio Gold.
The assets being parceled off into Brio Gold include Fazenda
Brasileiro, C1 Santa Luz and Pilar, and its Agua Rica project.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing b W Simon)