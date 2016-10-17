Oct 17 Canadian miner Yamana Gold said on Monday it plans to spin off its Brio Gold subsidiary, which owns non-core gold mining properties in Brazil, to its shareholders.

Yamana shareholders will receive purchase rights in Brio as a dividend in-kind, which they can use to buy shares in the unit. It also said it would retain an unspecified stake in Brio after the spin-off.