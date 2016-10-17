UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 17 Canadian miner Yamana Gold said on Monday it plans to spin off its Brio Gold subsidiary, which owns non-core gold mining properties in Brazil, to its shareholders.
Yamana shareholders will receive purchase rights in Brio as a dividend in-kind, which they can use to buy shares in the unit. It also said it would retain an unspecified stake in Brio after the spin-off. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: