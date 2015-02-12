(Recasts with market expectations, adds financial, output
Feb 11 Yamana Gold Inc reported a
fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday that was not expected by the
market after writing down the value of mines in Brazil and Chile
- the second quarter in a row of charges at its South American
mines.
Even so, the Toronto-based gold miner said it has decided to
go ahead with building a mine at its Cerro Moro gold and silver
project in Argentina.
The company also forecast a 9 percent increase in gold
production to 1.3 million ounces in 2015.
Yamana reported an adjusted fourth-quarter loss from
continuing operations of $16.2 million, or 2 cent a share,
compared with earnings of $36.8 million, or 5 cents a share, in
the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expected the company, which also has mines in
Mexico and Canada, to report earnings of 2.7 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its net loss from continuing operations in the quarter was
$299.5 million, or 35 cents a diluted share, after taking
impairment charges against the carrying values of its Jacobina
mine in Brazil and its Minera Florida mine in Chile.
That compared with a net loss of $442.8 million, or 59 cents
a share, in the year-ago period.
Yamana said it produced 405,615 of gold equivalent ounces in
the quarter, up from 303,768 ounces in the same period a year
before. Yamana defines gold equivalent ounces as gold plus the
gold equivalent of silver using a ratio of 50:1.
All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce rose to
$774 an ounce, the company said, from $754 per ounce in the same
quarter a year ago.
Yamana in December said it will place some of its non-core
Brazilian assets into a subsidiary and explore a potential sale
along with other options for the unit in 2015.
Last quarter, Yamana took large impairment charges for three
Brazilian mines and charges for newly enacted Chilean taxes,
sending it to a loss.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Andrew
Hay)