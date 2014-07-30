July 30 Yamana Gold reported a return to profit in the second quarter on Wednesday, helped by higher production and lower costs.

The Canadian-based gold miner said earnings were $5.1 million, or 1 cent a share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $7.9 million, or 1 cent a share, in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)