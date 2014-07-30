BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
July 30 Yamana Gold reported a return to profit in the second quarter on Wednesday, helped by higher production and lower costs.
The Canadian-based gold miner said earnings were $5.1 million, or 1 cent a share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $7.9 million, or 1 cent a share, in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.