(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO May 1 Yamana Gold Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly profit rose 15 percent as revenue was boosted by higher production and stronger gold prices.

The miner said net income for the first quarter ended March 31 was $170 million, or 23 cents per share. That compared with $148 million, or 20 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

On an adjusted basis, profit was $184 million, or 25 cents a share, up from $152 million, or 21 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2011.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $560 million.