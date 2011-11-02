BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO Nov 2 Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) said on Wednesday its quarterly operating profit rose 34 percent due to increased production and a sharply higher gold price.
Yamana, which owns mines and projects spread across Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, said that excluding unrealized foreign exchange losses its earnings in the period were $190.3 million, or 26 cents a share, up from C$117.3 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier.
Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $115.8 million, or 16 cents a share. That compared with a year-earlier profit of $139.2 million, or 19 cents a share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday.