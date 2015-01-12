Jan 12 Yamana Gold Inc said on Monday
it entered into an agreement with bankers to raise up to C$299.3
million ($249.73 million) in a "bought" share issue deal to
reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet.
The Canadian gold miner said a syndicate of underwriters led
by Canaccord Genuity Corp and National Bank Financial have
agreed to buy the shares at C$5.30 each. Yamana's stock closed
at C$5.60 on Monday.
An Argentine court-appointed arbitrator said this month that
Yamana needs to pay $244 million to the director of a small gold
company following a court ruling. Yamana is appealing the
payment.
($1 = 1.1973 Canadian dollars)
