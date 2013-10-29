BRIEF-Amgen says Perrigo CFO to join company late April
* Says Perrigo CFO Judy Brown to join company late April to head global business services and finance
Oct 29 Yamana Gold Inc reported a 28 percent decline in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, due to lower realized commodity prices and lower earnings from the company's stake in the Alumbrera mine in Argentina.
The gold miner reported a net profit of $43.5 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $60.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the same year-ago period.
* Says Perrigo CFO Judy Brown to join company late April to head global business services and finance
* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 750 employees
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018