Feb 18 Yamana Gold Inc reported a net
loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday due to a $535.8 million
after-tax impairment charge it booked on several exploration and
producing properties partly caused by the drop in metals prices.
The Canadian gold miner reported a loss of $583.9 million,
or 78 cents a share, in the three months to end-December
compared with a profit of $169.2 million, or 23 cents a share,
in the year-ago period.
After adjusting for one-time and non-cash items of $620.7
million, earnings came in at $36.7 million, or 5 cents per
share, down from $197.4 million or 26 cents a share a year ago
due to lower realized metal prices, lower metal sales volumes,
higher cash costs and an equity loss from the company's stake in
the Alumbrera mine in Argentina.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to report
earnings of 7 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Yamana, which has mines in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and
Argentina, said that it took a $168.2 million after-tax
impairment charge against the value of its Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique
mine in Brazil because of a delay in starting operations and a
decline in metal prices.
It also took a $182.8 million after-tax impairment charge on
several exploration properties, a $55 million impairment for
goodwill at its Jacobina mine in Brazil and a $70 million
after-tax impairment at Alumbrera, in which it owns a 12.5
percent stake.
The Toronto-based miner reported on Feb. 10 that it had
produced 1.2 million gold-equivalent ounces in 2013, below the
company's own forecast. But it said the problems that caused the
shortfall had been resolved.
Yamana had also reported all-in sustainting costs that were
higher than what the market had been expecting and said it
expects to produce 1.4 million gold-equivalent ounces in 2014.
Yamana defines gold-equivalent ounces as gold plus the gold
equivalent of silver using a ratio of 50:1.
Yamana's shares ended down 1 percent at C$11.52 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday before the results were
released. They are down around 26 percent in the past year, in
line with other large and mid-sized miners.