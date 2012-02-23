* Adj Q4 profit $0.25 v Street view $0.24
* Revenue rises 6 percent to $568.8 million
* Reserves up 11 pct to 18.6 mln gold equivalent ounces
* To spend $125 million on exploration in 2012
* CEO eyes more organic growth, not M and A
(Adds CEO comment, details; In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO, Feb 22 Yamana Gold
reported on Wednesday an 8 percent increase in fourth-quarter
adjusted profit on higher precious metal prices and a boost in
concentrate sales volume.
The Toronto-based gold miner also announced an 11 percent
boost in its overall reserves and said it would increase its
annual dividend by 10 percent to 22 cents.
On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter ended Dec.
31, rose to $184.2 million, or 25 cents a share from $170.98
million or 23 cents per share. That was slightly above analyst
expectations of 24 cents a share on revenue of $601.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $568.8 million, as the average
realized gold price climbed more than 21 percent to $1,670 per
ounce and the silver price rose 11 percent to $31.29.
For the full year, revenues rose to $2.2 billion from $1.7
billion in 2010 as the company boosted production by 5 percent
to 1.1 million gold equivalent ounces. Production for the
quarter rose to 276,918 gold equivalent ounces.
Net earnings for the quarter fell to $89.6 million, or 12
cents a share, as the miner was hit with an $81 million non-cash
impairment charge on an investment. In the year ago period the
company had net income of $125.6 million, or 17 cents a share.
Yamana operates mines in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and
Mexico. In January, the company said it would boost production
by 13 percent in 2012, as the Mercedes mine in Mexico ramps up
to its commercial production rate.
GROWTH PLANS
Yamana boosted its overall reserves by 11 percent to 18.6
million gold equivalent ounces. That includes a 10 percent
increase in gold ounces to 17 million ounces and a 28 percent
jump in silver reserves to 82.9 million ounces.
Yamana has budgeted some $125 million for exploration in
2012 and is not focused on mergers and acquisitions right now,
Chief Executive Peter Marrone told Reuters.
"I'm not feeling good about it," he said of the current
climate for dealmaking. "I still think that the best way for us
to deliver value to shareholders is organic growth."
Marrone said that Yamana will spend some $25 million to $35
million of its exploration budget at the El Penon project in
Chile and a significant amount at the Pilar project in Brazil.
Overall, exploration spending will be 40 to 45 percent
focused in Chile and about 30 to 35 percent in Brazil, with the
balance in Argentina and Mexico.
Yamana, which started up its Mercedes project in Mexico in
the fourth quarter of 2011, said construction is on track at its
two development-stage projects in Brazil, Ernesto and C1 Santa
Luz. Both are expected to start production this year.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway and Carol
Bishopric)