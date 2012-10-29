BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
Oct 29 Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc reported a 6 percent fall in third-quarter adjusted profit on Monday as lower metal prices and higher costs outweighed higher gold sales volumes.
The mid-tier gold miner's adjusted earnings were $178 million, 24 cents a share, for the quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with $190 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings, which included charges related to tax changes in Chile, were $60 million, or 8 cents a share. That compared with $116 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-before period.
Revenue rose 10 percent to a record $612 million on quarterly production of 310,490 gold equivalent ounces.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders: