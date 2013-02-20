BRIEF-TMX Group reports consolidated trading statistics for February
* Says MX reported Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) of 315,410 contracts on February 17, 2017
TORONTO Feb 20 Canadian gold miner Yamana Gold Inc reported an 89 percent boost in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday due to higher bullion sales and stronger equity earnings from its stake in the Alumbrera mine in Argentina.
Net earnings rose to $169.2 million, or 22 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $89.6 million, or 12 cents, in the year-before period.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings came in at $197.4 million, or 26 cents a share. That was in line with analysts' average expectation of 25 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $629.5 million as output jumped 17 percent to 322,990 gold equivalent ounces.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to open)
* Harrison pay package up for vote at CSX annual mtg - CNBC, citing sources