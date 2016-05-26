May 26 Yamato International Inc :

* Says the co will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old to 59 years old as of May 26

* Says offering period from June 20 to July 8

* Says the company expects 40 employees to take up the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on July 31

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SCVYjk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)