May 9 Yancoal International Resources Development Co., Limited on Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

UBS and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: YANCOAL INTERNATIONAL TRANCHE 1 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 4.461 PCT MATURITY 05/16/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/16/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.461 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/16/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 370 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $550 MLN COUPON 5.73 PCT MATURITY 05/16/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/16/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.73 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/16/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 390 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A