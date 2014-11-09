* Yancoal refinances to push out debt deadlines
* Yanzhou to inject extra A$1.4 bln to shore up operations
* Noble Group would have to pay $300 mln for its share of
notes
(Recasts, adds Yancoal, Noble Group comments)
MELBOURNE, Nov 10 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co
Ltd has moved to shore up its struggling Australian
arm, Yancoal Australia Ltd, through a $2.3 billion deal
to refinance its debt to help it weather a prolonged slump in
coal prices.
The move follows the failure of a plan by Yanzhou
to privatise Yancoal earlier this year after resistance from the
Australian company's second-largest shareholder, Hong Kong-based
trader Noble Group.
Yancoal said on Monday it plans to raise up to $2.3 billion
through a sale of convertible notes to shareholders, with its
parent Yanzhou kicking in its full 78 percent share, worth $1.8
billion.
Yanzhou will also provide A$1.4 billion to help fund
Yancoal's loss-making coal operations and pay distributions on
the notes, cashing up the Australian business that has been
hammered by a drop in coal prices to 5-1/2 year lows.
"In a depressed commodities marketplace facing continued
uncertainty for the near-term, Yancoal's existing level of debt
is a significant constraint on our future expansion and
operational improvement strategies," Yancoal Chief Executive
Reinhold Schmidt said in a statement.
Yancoal's shares have plunged 71 percent this year, a much
bigger fall than its closest rivals in Australia, Whitehaven
Coal and New Hope Coal, as it has struggled to
manage its debt.
Most of the funds will be used to repay existing senior debt
owed to Yanzhou, effectively refinancing short-term debt into
long-term debt. The debt is the legacy of Yanzhou's A$3.5
billion acquisition of Felix Resources in 2009 at the height of
the coal boom.
Yanzhou won Australian government approval for the Felix
takeover on condition that it cut its stake to less than 70
percent after re-listing Yancoal. However this was dropped last
year as selling down a stake would have been too hard in the
battered coal sector, where the government feared more job cuts.
Deutsche Bank is handling the renounceable rights offer,
which allows shareholders who do not take up their rights to the
subordinated capital notes to sell them on the market.
The annual distribution rate on the notes will be set at 7
percent for the first five years.
A spokesman for Noble Group, which would have to pay $300
million to take up its rights to the Yancoal notes on offer, had
no immediate comment.
(1 US dollar = 1.1565 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)