* Parent Yanzhou could end up with more than 90 pct stake
* Yanzhou to inject extra A$1.4 bln to shore up operations
* Noble Group would have to pay $300 mln for its share of
notes
* Yancoal shares plunge to record low
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 10 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co
Ltd has moved to shore up its struggling Australian
arm, Yancoal Australia Ltd, through a $2.3 billion deal
that could pave the way for the Chinese firm to take over its
subsidiary.
The move follows the failure of a plan by Yanzhou
to privatise Yancoal earlier this year after resistance from the
Australian company's second-largest shareholder, Hong Kong-based
trader Noble Group.
Yancoal said on Monday it plans to raise up to $2.3 billion
through a sale of convertible notes to shareholders with its
parent Yanzhou kicking in its full 78 percent share, worth $1.8
billion.
Noble, which has 13 percent of Yancoal and would have to pay
$300 million for its share of the notes, has not seen the offer,
and therefore declined to comment on it, a spokesman said.
If Yanzhou converted its notes into shares and no other
shareholders either bought notes or converted them, Yanzhou
would hold more than 90 percent stake of Yancoal, allowing it to
make a compulsory bid for the shares it does not own.
"Yanzhou Coal will acquire all the available convertible
notes we are able to acquire," Zhang Baocai, the board secretary
of Yanzhou told Reuters.
"If it turns out that we are the only shareholder purchasing
the notes, then we will be able to secure a 98 percent stake in
Yancoal after the conversion. But there is still a lot of
uncertainty."
Yancoal's shares sank 27 percent to a record low, giving the
company a market value of just A$159 million ($138 million),
after the plan was announced. Yanzhou's shares rose 4.5 percent
to HK$6.57.
Yanzhou will also provide A$1.4 billion to help fund
Yancoal's loss-making coal operations and pay distributions on
the notes, cashing up the Australian business that has been
hammered by a drop in coal prices to 5-1/2 year lows.
Yancoal's shares have plunged 71 percent this year, a much
bigger fall than its closest rivals in Australia, Whitehaven
Coal and New Hope Coal, as it has struggled to
manage its debt.
Most of the funds raised will be used to repay existing debt
owed to Yanzhou, effectively refinancing short-term debt into
long-term debt. The debt is the legacy of Yanzhou's A$3.5
billion acquisition of Felix Resources in 2009 at the height of
the coal boom and its takeover of Gloucester Coal in 2011.
(1 US dollar = 1.1537 Australian dollar)
