* For more Reuters BUY OR SELL stories click on

* Bulls say market share stabilised, see better newsflow

* Bears see more competitive pressure, share-overhang risk

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Jan 19 Russian internet group Yandex saw Google eat into its domestic market share in 2011, raising concerns over its ability to withstand competition from its U.S. rival and dampening investor enthusiasm after a blockbuster IPO.

Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine, raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) last May priced at the high end of its range.

The shares surged 55 percent on debut to $38.84 but have since more than halved -- mainly on concerns over its ability to defend its market share and expand into the mobile phone market as wireless internet traffic surges.

There have also been fears that pre-IPO shareholders may be about to unload stock following the expiration of a lock-up period last November.

Yandex's market share was around 61 percent at the end of 2011, down from 64 percent at the end of 2010 due to promotion of Google's browser Chrome which has Google as the default search engine.

Google, which entered the Russian market in 2006, has built a share of around 25 percent -- up from 21 percent at the end of 2010 -- while Russia's Mail.ru had around 7 percent, according to data from LiveInternet.

Of the 14 analysts covering the stock, seven rate Yandex as "buy" or "overweight", four as "hold" or "neutral" and three as "sell" or "underweight".

BUY

Yandex generates the bulk of its revenues from online advertising -- a market estimated to grow by 35 percent this year. The company is expected to grow sales by 40 percent.

"We think the company is fundamentally undervalued, it has very good prospects in Russia, related to the growth of the internet advertising market," said Anna Lepetukhina, analyst at Troika Dialog.

Despite some audience share losses -- its share dropped to just below 60 percent in the week to Jan. 15 -- Yandex remains the dominant search engine and has so far managed to avoid erosion of its revenue market share, said Lepetukhina.

Most recent audience share data is not entirely relevant, analysts say, because of more than week-long public holidays in Russia when Yandex's share traditionally tumbles.

Alexei Gogolev, analyst at JP Morgan, highlighted in a note to clients that Yandex's revenue share remained broadly flat during the first nine months of 2011. "We also note that monetization of traffic remains a challenge for Google."

Analysts praise actions Yandex has taken so far, including recent expansion in the mobile phone segment, and say more new services could help Yandex to cement its position this year.

Yandex's shares closed on Nasdaq at $18.52 on Wednesday, down from its $25 IPO price and $38.84 after the first day of trading.

"The market is waiting for shareholders to start selling, keeping the stock under pressure," said Troika's Lepetukhina, referring to the expiration of the IPO lock-up.

But she believes pre-IPO shareholders are unlikely to sell at the current price, pointing to the fact that none of the big investors has unloaded stock so far.

"I think the shareholders believe the company is worth more and are waiting for the shares to recover," Lepetukhina said. Troika has a $38.50 price target.

Goldman Sachs has upgraded Yandex to Buy, keeping a 12-month price target of $28.80, and said it saw the current price a good entry point into the stock.

SELL

Some analysts argue that near-term risks related to expiration of the lock-up agreement, increased competition and a broad market slowdown prevail over strong fundamentals.

The overhang risk is adding to the fact that the stock is not in emerging market indexes such as MSCI Russia, "and therefore the dedicated money does not have to own it," said an analyst who asked not to be named because his bank has yet to initiate coverage of the stock.

"Until the placement is done, there is a tough call to convince investors to build position in the stock," he said.

Bruce Bower, portfolio manager of Verno Capital in Moscow, also says he is not investing at the moment.

"When it got up to $40 or so it became expensive. It has also been losing market share to Google and a lot of people have been thinking 'we're a bit worried about this'. I am waiting until the market share stabilises," Bower said.

Some say Yandex looks relatively expensive on multiples -- according to Renaissance Capital, it trades on 25.8 times estimated 2012 earnings -- a premium compared with 20.1 times for Mail.ru and 14.2 times for Google.

"Our preference remains Mail.ru, which is trading at a significant discount to Yandex despite having a broadly similar growth outlook," RenCap analysts said this week.

HSBC has started Yandex with an underweight rating and a target price of $18.9, saying any near-term market share losses and the expectation of share selling will hold back stock performance. (Additional reporting by John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies and David Cowell)