By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, April 21
The European Union's
antitrust probe into Google sparked a big rally in Russian
search engine Yandex NV last week, even
though the "Russian Google" still faces significant challenges,
competitive and otherwise.
Yandex has amassed a $6.54 billion market capitalization,
mainly by selling advertising against the web browser used on 64
percent of Russian desktop computers.
But it has lost market share as Russian consumers have
adopted Android-based cell phones that come pre-loaded with
Google products that compete directly with Yandex applications.
It also saw earnings suffer as the Russian economy was hit
by weak oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in
the Ukraine crisis.
First-quarter earnings, due April 28, are seen falling 29.6
percent compared with a year earlier but revenue is seen up 11.9
percent, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
With Russian stocks recovering and the EU looking into
whether Google has an unfair competitive advantage
, some investors hope Yandex can win more screen
space and advertising revenue. A recently announced deal with
web browser Mozilla to make Yandex its default search engine in
Turkey also may herald growth prospects for the company.
Yandex continues to grow, even though it faces the Google
threat, said Susan McDonald, an investment manager on Aberdeen's
London-based global emerging markets equities team, which
recently began buying Yandex shares.
The stock, whose U.S. listing is on Nasdaq, rose 15.4
percent last week, the biggest one-week jump since April 2013,
following the EU's Google announcement. They are up 14.4 percent
year-to-date, based on their Monday closing price, less than the
31 percent rise in the Market Vectors Russia ETF's, a
favorite way for U.S. investors to play the country.
The pop in Yandex's stock may have been overblown, suggested
Robert Lutts, president of Cabot Money Management in Salem,
Massachusetts, a long-term bull on Russia but skeptical about
Yandex. "There was clearly a kneejerk reaction to the idea it
could help the regulatory environment, but I suspect there's no
real benefit."
WAITING FOR INVESTIGATIONS
The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is also
investigating Google's competitive practices in Russia after
Yandex asked for such a probe.
The EU probe "supports allegations that Google abuses its
dominant position on the mobile market by suppressing
competition," Yandex told Reuters Monday via email, noting the
EU requested evidence about Google's practices in Russia prior
to the probe's announcement.
If Google were forced to stop bundling its product suite
with phones using the Android operating system, that could open
the way for Yandex to expand its mobile market share and ad
revenue. That could be far down the road, though, with Google
fighting the charges.
About 86 percent of Russian smartphones use Android,
according to Gazprombank. In the fourth quarter, Yandex's
Android market share was 44 percent, down from 49 percent the
previous year.
In citing that data in its February downgrade of Yandex
stock, Gazprombank said the company's "very limited ability to
compete with Google" would erode its total Russian search market
share eroding to 56 percent in 2018.
Yandex says its Russian search market share, including
mobile, was 59.7 percent in the fourth quarter.
The company's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 is
higher than Google but well below the triple-digit ratios of
some U.S. Internet stocks. To compare with another Russian
Internet company, electronic payments service provider Qiwi Plc
, has a ratio of 18.35.
"It's difficult for Yandex that the future of the market is
in mobile devices," said McDonald. "Yandex faces some
challenges, but any volatility just provides the opportunity to
buy a good long-term prospect while it's cheap."
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Linda Stern and W
Simon)