MOSCOW, July 31 Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine, said on Tuesday its adjusted net profit soared 64 percent in the second quarter, year-on-year, to stand at 2.1 billion roubles ($65.24 million), beating market expectations.

The company said in a statement that earnings growth outpaced a 50 percent jump in revenues which totalled 6.8 billion roubles, backed by continued growth of the online advertising market.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 60 percent to 3.1 billion roubles for an EBITDA margin of 45 percent - up from 42.1 percent in the second quarter of 2011.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast revenues at 6.7 billion roubles, EBITDA of 3.0 billion roubles and EBITDA margin of 44.5 percent.

Yandex, which raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) in New York in May 2011, reaffirmed guidance for the full-year 2012 revenue growth at 40-45 percent in rouble terms after 60 percent in 2011. ($1 = 32.1900 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)