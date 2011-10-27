MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's most popular search engine Yandex reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 93 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, boosted by a foreign exchange gain.

Net profit came in at 1.705 billion roubles ($55.5 million)against a 1.53 billion rouble Reuters poll average forecast and up from 0.88 billion roubles in the third quarter of 2010.

Yandex recorded a 383 million rouble foreign exchange gain and said net profit adjusted for the gain was up 49 percent to 1.459 billion roubles.

Yandex, which leads world no.1 search engine Google in its domestic Russian market, raised $1.43 billion in a Nasdaq IPO in May -- the biggest Russian float of the year to date. ($1 = 30.708 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)