MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russia's most popular search engine, Yandex , said on Tuesday it has launched a web portal in Turkey, yandex.com.tr, betting on its growing internet audience as it expands beyond its traditional CIS markets.

Yandex, which raised $1.43 billion in a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq, said it opened an office in Istanbul to support search and other services tailored specifically for Turkish users.

"We have considered countries with a well-developed internet market, a growing web user audience and a lot of local language content. Turkey was a clear first choice," said Arkady Volozh, Yandex CEO.

Yandex also already operates in the former Soviet states of Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus and has ambitions to become a global player. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)