May 12 Yang Guang Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to buy 90 percent stake in a hotel from Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Co Ltd for 759 million yuan ($121.87 million)

* Says shares to halt trading from May 12 until further notice

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hed39v

