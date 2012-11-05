HONG KONG Nov 5 Taiwan's government-owned shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp said on Monday that it will seek offers to charter five new container ships at 14,000 20-foot-eqivalent units (TEU) each, plus an option for another five.

"This will be an all charter deal, which will give us more flexbility," Yang Ming spokesman Winsor Huang told Reuters.

The new ships are expected to be delivered from May 2015, he said. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)