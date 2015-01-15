Jan 15 Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Chengdu-based software company for 477.45 million yuan ($77.17 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise 119.4 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on January 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zh3fXM; bit.ly/1E2NqTf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)