Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 15 Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Chengdu-based software company for 477.45 million yuan ($77.17 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise 119.4 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on January 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zh3fXM; bit.ly/1E2NqTf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)