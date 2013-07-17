NEW YORK, July 17 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is investigating $237.6 million of tax-exempt bonds that were used by New York's Yankee Stadium to finance the building of parking garages, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The review is "to determine compliance with the Federal tax requirements," the filing said. The Civic Facility Revenue Bonds were issued by New York's Industrial Development Agency in 2007 on behalf of the Bronx Parking Development Company.