NEW YORK, March 11 Yankee Candle Co Inc
, the largest scented candle company in the United
States, is being prepared for a sale by its private equity
owner, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The company, which was acquired by Chicago-based buyout firm
Madison Dearborn Partners for $1.6 billion in 2006, is working
with Barclays and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
on a sale process that is still in the early stages, the people
said.
The people asked not to be named because the process is not
public. Representatives of Barclays and Bank of America declined
to comment. Madison Dearborn did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Founded in 1969, Yankee Candle sells items like scented
candles, home fragrance products, car fresheners and candle
accessories. The company sells its candles through 500
company-owned retail stores as well as online and through its
catalog.