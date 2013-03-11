By Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, March 11 Yankee Candle Co Inc
, the largest scented candle company in the United
States, is being prepared for a sale by its private equity
owner, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The company, which was acquired by Chicago-based buyout firm
Madison Dearborn Partners for $1.6 billion in 2006, is working
with Barclays and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
on a sale process that is still in the early stages, the people
said.
The people asked not to be named because the process is not
public. Representatives of Barclays and Bank of America declined
to comment. Madison Dearborn did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Yankee Candle, which is based in South Deerfield,
Massachusetts, generated earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $201.1 million and
revenue of $844.2 million in 2012.
Founded in 1969, Yankee Candle sells items like scented
candles, home fragrance products, car fresheners and candle
accessories. The company sells its candles through 500
company-owned retail stores as well as online and through its
catalog.
A potential sale of Yankee Candle comes as a wave of private
equity firms, who made investments during the 2005 to 2007
buyout boom years, are trying to monetize assets either by
selling or taking them public.
Technology products retailer CDW, which was taken private by
Madison Dearborn and Providence Equity Partners for $7.3 billion
in 2007, has hired banks for an initial public offering later
this year, Reuters reported last week.
Industrial supply company HD Supply, which was taken private
by Bain Capital, Carlyle Group LP and Clayton, Dubilier &
Rice for $8.5 billion following a spinoff by Home Depot Inc
, is also speaking with bankers this week about an initial
public offering, sources previously told Reuters.