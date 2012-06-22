June 22 The outlook for Yankee Stadium bonds has
turned positive because of "strong attendance," the completion
of construction, and the finalizing of a labor contract that
lessens the risk of a strike by ballplayers, Moody's Investors
Service said on Friday.
The labor contract runs until 2016.
The credit agency affirmed the Baa3 rating for Yankee
Stadium LLC, which financed the new Bronx home for the team.
The debt was issued for the Yankees, who have won 27 World
Series, by a conduit agency, the New York City Industrial
Development Agency. A Moody's spokesman was not immediately
available to say how much debt is outstanding.
Noting that the team's high attendance strengthens the
ability to repay debt, Moody's said it will look to see if 2012
debt service coverage metrics are "consistent" with 2011's
performance. If so, that could be a catalyst for an upgrade.
The Yankee Stadium LLC also has reduced the risk that it
will have to post collateral for some derivative contracts to
$16 million from $50 million, Moody's said.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)