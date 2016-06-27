BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports January 2017 trading volume
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
June 27 The New York Yankees and eBay Inc's StubHub agreed to a $100 million deal allowing it to take charge of reselling Yankees tickets, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
As part of the six-and-a-half year deal, StubHub will be able to advertise inside the stadium. The new pact will come in effect post the 'All Star' break, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/28YpyqW)
StubHub will replace Ticketmaster, which currently runs the Yankees ticket-resale business, according to the report.
The baseball team and StubHub were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
