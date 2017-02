SINGAPORE Oct 24 Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord Land Group said on Monday it has acquired two residential sites in China together with Ho Bee Investment Ltd and Shanghai Youyou Group for 3 billion yuan ($469.9 million).

The residential sites in Zhuhai, China, have a combined gross floor area of 499,329 square metres, Yanlord said in a statement.

Yanlord has a 60 percent stake in the joint venture, while Ho Bee and Shanghai Youyou each have a 20 percent stake. ($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)