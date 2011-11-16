SINGAPORE Nov 16 The stock of Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord Land surged as much as 14.6 percent on Wednesday after high-profile investors raise their stakes in the company.

At 0140 GMT, Yanlord shares were up 12.3 percent at S$1.19 on volume of 16.8 million shares, 1.4 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

A Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday showed billionaire Peter Lim, Wee Ee Chao - the chairman of Singapore brokerage UOB Kay Hian - and chief executive officer of palm oil giant Wilmar International Kuok Khoon Hong separately bought substantial amounts of Yanlord shares. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)