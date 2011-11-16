SINGAPORE Nov 16 The stock of
Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord Land
surged as much as 14.6 percent on Wednesday after
high-profile investors raise their stakes in the company.
At 0140 GMT, Yanlord shares were up 12.3 percent at S$1.19
on volume of 16.8 million shares, 1.4 times the average daily
volume in the last 30 days.
A Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday showed billionaire
Peter Lim, Wee Ee Chao - the chairman of Singapore brokerage UOB
Kay Hian - and chief executive officer of palm oil giant Wilmar
International Kuok Khoon Hong separately bought
substantial amounts of Yanlord shares.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)