(Adds details)
SINGAPORE Nov 16 Shares of Yanlord Land
Group surged as much as 14.6 percent on Wednesday
after a company linked to billionaire investor Peter Lim raised
its stake in the Singapore-listed Chinese developer.
Terzetto Capital bought more than 8.7 million shares in the
company, raising its stake to 5.1 percent from 4.65 percent,
Yanlord said in a regulatory filing.
Terzetto bought the shares in the open market at an average
price of S$1.0583 per share. Peter Lim has a deemed interest in
the shares held by Terzetto, according to Yanlord.
Wilmar International Ltd Chairman Kuok Khoon Hong
and UOB Kay Hian Holdings Chairman Wee Ee Chao also
raised their deemed interest in Yanlord to more than 5 percent,
Yanlord said in separate filings .
Yanlord shares were up 9.4 percent at S$1.16 at 0543 GMT,
with 31.7 million shares changing hands. The trade was around
2.7 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.
Traders said Lim's investment suggested the highly regarded
Singapore investor believed the stock had been oversold amid
concerns about the Chinese residential property market.
"Before the surge, the stock was trading at about 60-65
percent discount to consensus NAV (net asset value)," said
Donald Chua, an analyst at CIMB Research.
Yanlord is one of the stronger Chinese property developers,
enjoying much-higher-than-usual margins for its projects which
are predominantly located at prime cities such as Shanghai, he
added.
It is not clear when Terzetto and the Singapore tycoons
first bought shares in Yanlord, as Singapore Exchange rules
require that purchases be disclosed only when the stake crosses
5 percent.
Yanlord did not respond to queries from Reuters.
Yanlord, whose main shareholder is founder and CEO Zhong
Sheng Jian, last week posted a 99 percent drop in quarterly net
profit to 6.5 million yuan, which it blamed on lower sales of
properties during the period.
Even after the surge on Wednesday, Yanlord shares have
fallen about 30 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)