SINGAPORE Nov 4 Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord Land Group Ltd said on Friday it was acquiring a 50 percent stake in Shanghai Renpin Property Development Co for 1.655 billion yuan ($260.6 million).

Shanghai Renpin, a Chinese company that develops and manages property, is wholly owned by Shanghai Youyou (Group) Co, Yanlord said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, Shanghai Youyou and Shanghai Yanlord Investment Management Co, a unit of Yanlord, will each hold a 50 percent stake in Shanghai Renpin. ($1 = 6.351 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)