JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 11 Saudi's Yanbu National Petrochemicals Company's (YANSAB) net profit more than doubled in the third quarter but still missed analyst expectations.

Yansab made a net profit of 827.9 million riyals ($221 million) in the third quarter compared with a net profit of 365.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post an average of 924.8 million riyals for the third quarter. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)