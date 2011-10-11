* Q3 net profit doubles to 827.9 mln riyals

* Results miss analyst forecast

* Rise in profit due to increased production, sales (Adds details, background)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 11 Saudi's Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co (Yansab) on Tuesday said its third-quarter net profit more than doubled helped by higher prices and increased output, but the results still missed analyst expectations.

Yansab, a unit of Saudi Basic Indsustries (SABIC) made a net profit of 827.9 million riyals ($221 million) in the third quarter compared with a net profit of 356.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

"The reason for the rise in the third-quarter profits compared to the same period in the previous year is the increase in production and sales as well as improving prices of most products," the statement said.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post an average of 924.8 million riyals for the third quarter.

Yansab, which started commercial operations in March 2010, doubled its operational profit for the third quarter to 952.8 million riyals compared with 468.7 million riyals, during the same period in the previous year.

Its shares were down 2 percent on the Saudi bourse at 0845 GMT. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Dinesh Nair)