Oct 25 Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd , a Chinese manufacturer of wine and alcoholic beverages, reported the following results for the period from Jul y th rough Sep tember (i n millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 242 387 Revenue 1,111 1,324 For a full statement (in Chinese) on Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine's results, click on: here ($1=6.25 yuan)