SYDNEY, March 8 Australia's federal treasurer on Thursday gave Yanzhou Coal Mining Co an additional year to bring down its ownership in its Australian unit to less than 70 percent, citing volatility in the global market.

The treasurer, Wayne Swan, also approved, with some conditions, the merger of the Australian unit of Yanzhou with Gloucester Coal.

Yancoal, the Australian unit, will own a 78 percent stake after the merger with Gloucester. Gloucester on Tuesday recommended the deal under which shareholders will receive A$639 million ($673.60 million), or A$3.15 a share in cash, and a 22 percent stake in what will be Australia's biggest listed coal miner.

($1 = 0.9486 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill)