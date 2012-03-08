SYDNEY, March 8 Australia's federal
treasurer on Thursday gave Yanzhou Coal Mining Co an
additional year to bring down its ownership in its Australian
unit to less than 70 percent, citing volatility in the global
market.
The treasurer, Wayne Swan, also approved, with some
conditions, the merger of the Australian unit of Yanzhou with
Gloucester Coal.
Yancoal, the Australian unit, will own a 78 percent stake
after the merger with Gloucester. Gloucester on Tuesday
recommended the deal under which shareholders will receive A$639
million ($673.60 million), or A$3.15 a share in cash, and a 22
percent stake in what will be Australia's biggest listed coal
miner.
($1 = 0.9486 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill)