SHANGHAI, March 6 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co said on Tuesday it will issue up to $1 billion in bonds in overseas markets.

The firm, which posted its announcement on the Shanghai stock exchange, gave no further details.

On Monday, Yanzhou Coal said the board of Australia's Gloucester Coal would unanimously urge shareholders to back a proposed merger with Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's Australian unit. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)