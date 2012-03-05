Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, March 6 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co said on Tuesday it will issue up to $1 billion in bonds in overseas markets.
The firm, which posted its announcement on the Shanghai stock exchange, gave no further details.
On Monday, Yanzhou Coal said the board of Australia's Gloucester Coal would unanimously urge shareholders to back a proposed merger with Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's Australian unit. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.