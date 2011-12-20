HONG KONG Dec 20 Trading in shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd was suspended on Tuesday, the Hong Kong stock exchange said, after a media report the Chinese coal miner planned to buy Gloucester Coal Ltd for at least $2 billion.

Trading in the company's A shares was also suspended in Shanghai on Tuesday morning, the Shanghai stock exchange said in a separate statement.

Yanzhou Coal will use the Gloucester purchase to get itself listed in Australia, Bloomberg reported, quoting a person with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)