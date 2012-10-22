UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Monday it planned to issue forex or lira denominated bonds or debt instruments worth up to $1.5 billion with a maturity of 10 years.
The bank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange but gave no further details.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts